

A public toilet built with government fund has become unusable due to lack of maintenance.

The toilet was constructed by spending a sum of Rs 35,000. Local residents said such a pathetic condition of a public toilet built with government fund is a testimony to the fact that the Central government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has failed to make any impact in many parts of the State.

It may be mentioned that Malaibari is just 35 kilometres from Guwahati.