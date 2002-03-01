ANN Service JORABAT, Oct 22 - At a time when the government is laying stress on cleanliness through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and allotting crores of rupees for making the campaign a success, a public toilet constructed in 2002-03 at Malaibari by the Dimoria Development Block authorities is being reduced to ruins. The accompanying photograph is proof enough of how the condition of this public toilet has deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. The surrounding of the toilet is also now being used as a garbage dumping spot.
A public toilet built with government fund has become unusable due to lack of maintenance.
The toilet was constructed by spending a sum of Rs 35,000. Local residents said such a pathetic condition of a public toilet built with government fund is a testimony to the fact that the Central government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has failed to make any impact in many parts of the State.
It may be mentioned that Malaibari is just 35 kilometres from Guwahati.