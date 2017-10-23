

People getting a feel of the newly declared walking zone. – UB Photos

GDD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the move has elicited a very good response from the people. “Thousands throng this otherwise busy Guwahati road, to enjoy the beauty of the Brahmaputra riverfront,” he said.

Along with people strolling leisurely in the absence of traffic, a cultural procession was also taken out on the road.

The move, however, also drew a lot of negative reactions, mainly due to the traffic mismanagement and traffic jam on several arterial roads due to diversion of vehicular traffic.

“The entire stretch of Kamarpatty, AT Road, Fancy Bazar and several other areas of the city witnessed massive traffic snarls due to this ill-planned move of the State government. Guwahati city cannot be beautified through closure of its arterial road for such long hours. If the government is serious about creating a walking zone, some alternative arrangements should be done,” social activist Ajoy Dutta said.

The SGBG has also opposed the GDD decision. “Such decisions cannot be taken in haste. There should be a proper assessment of the volume of vehicular traffic on Sunday evenings and a corresponding study about whether the other roads can take the additional load of traffic diversion from the MG Road,” Krishno K Borooah and Satyen Doloi, president and general secretary respectively of SGBG reasoned.

“Earlier, the Lakshminath Bezbaroah Road was closed down arbitrarily by the government. But the stretch was not used in any productive way. This new decision, if implemented on a regular basis would create a chaotic scene every Sunday and on national holidays,” Anirban Das, a student, who spent two hours in the traffic jam today, said.