Inaugurating the seminar, the chief guest on the occasion, Prof Saxena, spoke on customary laws and their contradictions with modern legislation and said that the force and power of customs is still very much continuing in many parts of India, for example, female foeticide, child marriage, and dowry.

Addressing the seminar, Prof (Dr) Amarjyoti Choudhury, Vice Chancellor of USTM, said that customary law as a human practice is very fundamental to existence. He said that the dream of every common person is that legal practice is to be made more humane, more effective, less expensive and less time consuming.

Prof (Dr) RC Borpatragohain, Dean and Faculty of Law, Gauhati University, said that customary laws are to be adopted with an innovative revivalism. According to him, the advisory litigating system in the formal courts of law is totally discouraging and due to a delayed justice delivery system, many have to lose prime years of their lives.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates and participants, Prof (Dr) AK Sinha, Dean, University School of Law and Research, USTM, said that different tribes in the NE practise different customary laws and as a result, very few cases come to the formal courts of law.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jeuti Barooah, former director, Law Research Institute, Gauhati High Court, said that the customary laws in the North East are in a transitional state – from the traditional to modern. She said that for mediation, one must look after the provisions in the customary law and the provisions in the modern law.

Dr BK Chakraborty, Head of Department of Law, Tezpur University, pointed out that there is a difference of opinion regarding whether customary laws should be codified or only documented. He added that documentation with recommendations could be one of the solutions.

Dr Nuzhat Parveen Khan, Dean and Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi was the guest of honour in the inaugural session. She said that customs and traditions give identity to the tribes of India and that most of the laws revolve around the principle of connectivity of community. She added that most of the tribal communities face cultural misappropriation of traditional customs and practices. This could be because of lack of documentation, she added.

In his speech, Dr Yaseen Khan, a senior advocate of Supreme Court, said that he was in favour of enacting customary laws. If any custom comes into contradiction with the Constitution, the Constitution should be followed.

A total of 51 participants from different colleges and universities are presenting papers on various relevant themes related to customary laws in the two-day seminar.