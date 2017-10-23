Strongly refuting the charges, the Health Minister took a pot shot at the Union Minister for resorting to falsehood against the State Government. “We have sent many projects to AYUSH Ministry but it did not approve many of those”, he told the media while showing a 42-page documentary evidence in the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday night.

“The State Government has sent DPRs for some projects to the AYUSH Ministry. Unfortunately, the Centre has not sanctioned these DPRs”, he said.

Not only AYUSH Ministry, the Centre has sanctioned 42 mandays under MGNREGA for Tripura but only 50 per cent of the fund has been released so far crippling the rural economy, he alleged.

“Condition of roads has been worsening with every passing day but the Centre did not release fund to undertake repair works. Even, the State’s demand for eight new NHs has not been passed yet”, he said.

This is for the first time that a Minister from the State has come up with solid evidence against a Union Minister who visited the State twice.

Chowdhury said Union Minister for MoRTH Nitin Gadkari has said the proposal for declaring new eight highways as National Highways is still under consideration.

Aiming to boost road connectivity, the State Government had sent a proposal before the MoRTH Minister seeking his intervention to declare eight highways as National Highways.

On October 16, PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury met the Union Minister for MoRTH in his office and urged him to declare eight new National Highways for the State. In reply, Gadkari said MoRTH is examining the feasibility of the State Government’s proposals.