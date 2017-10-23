|
APCC files FIR against Kamakhya Tasa
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed a First information Report (FIR) against Member of Parliament of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for allegedly making unparliamentary remarks against the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The FIR was lodged with the Bhangagarh Police Station by APCC general secretaries Imdad Hussain and Mukul Sarma.
The APCC has demanded immediate arrest of the MP under the relevant laws.