“It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to Rakhine state. In our view, the only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine state is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the state. India, for its part, has committed to provide financial and technical assistance for identified projects to be undertaken in Rakhine state in conjunction with the local authorities. We have also supported implementation of the recommendations contained in the Kofi Annan-led Special Advisory Commission report,” she said.

“In more recent times, we had launched ‘Operation Insaniyat’ in September to support the Government of Bangladesh in its commendable efforts to provide shelter in Cox’s Bazar to lakhs of displaced persons who have fled from Rakhine state of Myanmar. Through this operation, we have supplied essential requirements by way of parboiled rice, dal, salt, sugar, cooking oil, tea, milk powder, mosquito nets and soap to about 300,000 displaced persons. The material has been distributed to the intended recipients through the Bangladeshi district administration in Cox’s Bazar,” the External Affairs Minister said.

Although it was not clear whether the issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh figured during the 4th Joint Consultative Commission meet, Swaraj said India focused on the progress in our bilateral relationship. “We are aware of the outstanding issues,” she said.

“Our people-to-people contacts and connections are our biggest strength and we need to take all possible steps to facilitate their interaction. I am happy to know that Bangladeshis constitute the largest number of visitors to India – our Mission and Posts in Bangladesh issued 9.76 lakh visas in 2016 and we expect this to grow to about 14 lakh visas in 2017,” she said.