State may seek Central forces to deal with ‘misinformation’

R Dutta Choudhury

GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - With the date for publication of the draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) coming close, police and security forces are apprehending trouble in some parts of the State mainly because of the “misinformation campaign” launched by certain political parties and organizations and consequently, the State Government is planning to seek more forces from the Centre to deal with any untoward incident.Highly-placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that the State Government would inform the Centre of the situation in the State in the meeting to be chaired by the Union Home Secretary tomorrow. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the possible problems that may arise because of the misinformation campaign and rumours which are being spread by certain political parties and organizations in parts of the State about the NRC. Sources also said that even after the publication of the draft of the NRC, there is every possibility of problems if a huge difference of the number of citizens appears between the NRC and the electoral rolls. Sources revealed that some of the vulnerable areas of the State have also been identified so that adequate precautionary measures can be taken and the Superintendents of Police of all the districts have been directed to keep a close watch on the situation. Though sources refused to divulge the names of the vulnerable places identified so far, they said that certain parts of lower Assam and the Barak valley districts are considered vulnerable. Though there is no specific input as of now about plans by any organization to indulge in acts of violence, judging from the past experience, the Government is not taking any chance. However, at the same time, sources said that the Government is committed to extend all help to complete the process of updating the NRC and “we are also ready to deal with any situation.” In tomorrow’s meeting, the State Government is planning to seek more forces from the Centre to deal with any eventuality. “The State Government will inform the Centre about the misinformation campaign launched by some organizations for their vested interests, which have created apprehension in the minds of the people. The State Government will also seek a more pro-active role from the Registrar General of India (RGI) to remove apprehensions from the minds of all sections of people,” sources added. Sources admitted that some parties and organizations with a vested interest are trying to create apprehension in the minds of the people about the process of updating the NRC. Citing some such examples, sources said that some people have been categorized as original inhabitants just to make the process of verification easier and there will be no such category in the NRC. This was done when the process of updating the NRC started. All organizations kept quiet about that for years and started raising the issue only when the process is nearing completion. Instead of educating the people and trying to remove apprehensions from everyone’s minds, some organizations, despite knowing the details of the process, are spreading rumours, which is a very unfortunate, sources pointed out. There is no reason for any genuine Indian citizen to feel apprehensive even after the publication of the draft NRC. If the name of any genuine Indian citizen does not appear in the draft, he or she will have enough scope to appeal for reviews. Such persons will not have to go to court or tribunals and they will be able to send their appeals to the Deputy Commissioners or to the officers involved in the process of updating the NRC, sources said.