1 held for attempted murder

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 21 - Personnel of Pulibor Police Station on the outskirts of the city here on Friday arrested Jitu Sarma on charges of attempting to murder Sushil Sahu and his friend Bijoy Bora on Thursday night when the duo were riding a motorcycle at Bhatemara village.A police source said that Sarma was arrested after a case was registered against him at the police station following lodging of an FIR by Sahu alleging that he (Sarma) along with his associate Amlanjyoti Bora after following them (Sahu and Bora) fired at them at around 10.30 pm. However, the bullet missed them and hit a bamboo grove. Police after carrying out investigation arrested Sarma under Sections 343, 506, 294, 341 along with Sections 25 1(A) and 27 of the Arms Act.