1 arrested
Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 21 - Police today arrested Biplab Saikia, the chowkidar of a tea factory on the outskirts of Cinnamara here for his alleged involvement in the shooting incident on Thursday night in which the factory manager named Mulchand Prajapat was injured after an unidentified goon fired at him.A police source said that Biplab, who was picked up yesterday, was arrested as investigation pointed to his involvement in the firing incident.
As per CCTV footage, Saikia reportedly did not stop the youth, who on Diwali night came inside the factory campus wearing a helmet and allegedly demanded all the money Prajapat had in his possession.
The goon fired a shot at Prajapat when the latter reportedly stood up to arrange the cash. A local court today remanded Biplab to police custody for two days.