Mining activities in buffer zone of Nameri National Park banned

Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 21 - Bowing to mounting pressure from various sources, including media and different nature organisations over illegal mining and other illegal business of forest resources, the Sonitpur district administration today issued a prohibitory order citing illegal and unauthorised mining of forest produce in Jali area of Bhalukpong under Chardwar Revenue Circle area which is a buffer zone of Nameri Tiger Reserve Forest.It may be mentioned here that Nameri Tiger Reserve Forest is an important wildlife habitat of Sonitpur elephant reserve wherein during the past few years in nexus with some unscrupulous forest officials certain forest resource smuggling groups had been running business of illegal mining and threatening forest officials and local inhabitants, thereby leading to breach of peace in the park and its fringe areas. Considering the above, the Sonitpur district administration today under Section 144 CrPC prohibited all types of mining in the north-eastern boundary of Balipara RF upto the Agriculture Farming Nigam, Bhalukpong from Jali, 5 km inside Balipara RF from the State highway (Balipara-Bhalukpong) to the west, right bank of Jiabharali river in the east and upto 10 miles to the south.