While launching the vision document, ‘Food Secure Assam-2030’, prepared by the North East Institute of Advanced Studies, Sonowal highlighted the Government’s aim to address hunger and poverty, as well as their underlying drivers.

“Food security and malnutrition are complex, systemic challenges, and we have learnt that no single intervention, policy change or investment is sufficient to alleviate them. To end hunger and poverty, we must commit to a holistic approach rooted in our learning and evidence to date. We must bring together the efforts of governments, donors, civil society and the private sector with the same sense of urgency and hope that it will encourage us all towards collective action,’’ he added.

Sonowal called upon development institutions and technical agencies to support the Government with technical assistance and urged donors and private sectors to responsibly invest capital (particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises, smallholder farms and women-owned businesses), and offer support in innovation and scaling up market-based solutions that promote food security.

Senior journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap and Nripen Sarmah, Director of Northeast-IAS, also addressed the function.