HAFLONG, Oct 21 - Following heavy pressure from Dima Hasao police, kidnappers were compelled to release a kidnapped employee of Kopili Tea Estate near Thaizuari without any monetary transaction of Monday.Kedarnath Jha, Accountant of Kopili Tea Estate was kidnapped by some miscreants on October 10 evening.
Soon after receiving an FIR, the Umrangso police launched search operations in some probable locations in and around Umrangso area and apprehended two persons suspected to be involved in the kidnapping. After creating pressure on the relatives and others with a view not to cause any harm to the victim, the kidnappers released the victim at Thaizuari without taking any ransom.
Talking to this correspondent, Addl SP Bhanawarlal Meena said that no any organisation was involved in the kidnapping; it was a handiwork of some miscreants who earlier were associated with some groups.