|
Dimasa Heritage Rally from Oct 26
Correspondent
HAFLONG, Oct 21 - In an attempt to celebrate and pay homage to the spirit of forefathers and with the motto ‘Riding for Roots’, the Heritage Rally Organising Committe (HROC) has organised a Dimasa Heritage Rally to many historical places like Khaspur, Maibang Hojai, Dimapur and Kasaomari; besides other places of historical interests from October 26- 29.Talking to this correspondent, Dr Subal Maibangsa, president of HROC while highlighting the importance of the rally recollected the poetic line of Reverend Abram Joseph Ryan, an American poet : ‘A land without ruins is a land without memories – a land without memories is a land without history’ and further stressed that ruins are not only physical remains of a building or a structure, but embodiment of memories. The past is deeply entrenched in them. Even in a stage of dilapidation, besides the stories of glory and loss, they also weave narratives of a sense of being part of that past which stands right there to be touched and felt.
The HROC has welcomed every section of people for their participation and reiterated that the organisers will provide food and lodging in collaboration with the local NGOs of every place in Assam as well as in Dimapur; for which a registration fee of Rs 2,500 has to be paid.
The Dimasa Heritage Rally will set foot at Khaspur on October 26, by flagging off numerous bikes and cars.
It is a pilgrimage to holy spaces with humble hope to infuse the spirit of their forefathers among the people.