The HROC has welcomed every section of people for their participation and reiterated that the organisers will provide food and lodging in collaboration with the local NGOs of every place in Assam as well as in Dimapur; for which a registration fee of Rs 2,500 has to be paid.

The Dimasa Heritage Rally will set foot at Khaspur on October 26, by flagging off numerous bikes and cars.

It is a pilgrimage to holy spaces with humble hope to infuse the spirit of their forefathers among the people.