Swami Satyasthanandaji Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Silchar who inaugurated the celebrations along with Swami Mrinmayanandaji of Bharat Sevashram Sangha also spoke on the relevance and the journey of 50 years of the puja.

Sharing his thoughts, Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul urged the people to dedicate their good deeds in the service of humanity. Speaking on the occasion, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan shared his experiences of taking part in festivals of Durga Puja and Kali Puja in the district.

In its 29th year, The Apostles Club of Malugram pulled great crowd showcasing Goddess Kali as the protector of the environment dishing out the message that people must shun habit of cutting down trees.

The Cachar District Home Guards Office has been organising Kali Puja since 1963. But this year, the celebrations went up a notch higher with the participation of the team from Mangaldai performing the traditional nagara naam on Diwali night inside the office premises.

The 17-member team was led by Hemkanta Deka who was happy to perform in Barak Valley. “We are happy to see people coming in despite rain to take part in the celebrations,” Deka said.

On the other hand, Prasanta Sharma, District Home Guards Commandant has expressed gratitude to the people who braved the rains to join the celebrations.