The Black Cat wins Best Cinematography Award

Correspondent



It may be mentioned here that The Black Cat is based on the original story penned by eminent English author Ruskin Bond while the script was written by Saikia himself. Well-known actors Tom Alter and Shenaj Patel have acted in the film. Two earlier films Kafiron Ka Namaz and Awakenings by budding filmmaker Bhargav Saikia had received accolades in several international film festivals.