The Black Cat wins Best Cinematography Award
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 21 - A short film titled The Black Cat, produced and directed by Bhargav Saikia of Mumbai, who originally hails from Biswanath Chariali, has won the Best Cinematography Award and also received an honourable mention in the Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi category at the summer edition of Asians on Film Festival of Shorts held in the USA. The film will also be screened in the competitive section at the main festival in January 2018 in K Town, Los Angeles, USA.
It may be mentioned here that The Black Cat is based on the original story penned by eminent English author Ruskin Bond while the script was written by Saikia himself. Well-known actors Tom Alter and Shenaj Patel have acted in the film. Two earlier films Kafiron Ka Namaz and Awakenings by budding filmmaker Bhargav Saikia had received accolades in several international film festivals.