Spain will be brimming with confidence after prevailing over another European heavyweight France, the dazzling array of talents giving coach Satiago Denia plenty of options.

Denia rates captain Abel Ruiz highly, and the La Masia product reposed his coach’s faith with a fine outing against France.

While the likes of Ferran Torres, Sergio Gomez and Antonio Blanco are tasked with creating opportunities, centre forward Ruiz is normally expected to do the rest.

Ruiz has already become the highest scorer for Spain at the under-17 level with 21 goals.

There is also Juan Miranda, also a Barcelona youth player, who will be lurking in and around the attacking third. Miranda had scored the equaliser against France after Ruiz did the spadework.

The Spanish team wears a very strong and settled look, and the come-from-behind win that knocked out Les Bleuets from the tournament, will only add to their confidence.

The Euro U-17 champions started the tournament on the wrong note, losing to Brazil after taking the lead, but restored their campaign with wins over Niger and DPR Korea to comfortably make the knockouts.

Their biggest test was France in the Round of 16, and Spain passed it with flying colours.

Spain, however, know they will be up against a determined opponent at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The 2016 AFC U-16 Championships runners-up grabbed eyeballs with their stunning 4-0 drubbing of pre-tournament favourites Germany, and they have not looked back since.

This is the first time Iran have progressed this far, and they will be eager to continue this journey. – PTI