In the recent past, Germany annihilated Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup in the latter’s den, while the Neymar-inspired Selecao returned the favour at the Rio Olympics last year by winning the gold medal.

The Salt Lake Stadium has hosted many high-profile matches in the past, including the Lionel Messi-studded Argentina versus Venezuela exhibition game, but this is arguably the biggest official fixture to be played on Indian soil.

The big-ticket quarterfinal has already got the fans talking and the Sunday turnout is expected to be above 60,000.

Deprived of India games at the revamped Saltlake Stadium, the football-mad Kolkata did not disappoint with an average 40,000-plus attendance so far.

The Brazilians have a huge support base in the region since the legendary Pele mesmerised the city during the Cosmos tour of 1977.

Compared to their illustrious seniors who are five-time reigning world champions, the German colts are still searching for an elusive title at U-17 level. Their best came in the tournament’s inaugural edition in China 1985 when the then West Germany had finished runners-up.

On paper, the Germans are no match for their Latin American rivals who are in their 16th U-17 World Cup.

Till 2015, Brazil have played the most matches (75), accumulated the most victories (47) and scored the most goals (166) in the history of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

These stats however don’t make the Carlos Amadeu-coached side favourites with Christian Wueck’s boys peaking at the right time after being stunned 0-4 by Iran in the tournament’s biggest upset.

The Brazilians are attacking from the wings and Wueck is seen cleverly adjusting their style to his trusted 4-5-1 formation.

With left-winger Dennis Jastrzembski facing suspension and injury concerns to their midfielders Yannik Keitel, Sahverdi Cetin and Nicholas Kuehn, it remains to be seen how Wueck employs his attack.

Jastrzembski formed a fine combination with John Yeboah to his right along with their leading scorer Jann-Fiete Arp in their 4-0 pre-quarterfinal win over Colombia in New Delhi. – PTI