

Players of India and Pakistan in action during their last Super 4 match in Dhaka, on Saturday. Players of India and Pakistan in action during their last Super 4 match in Dhaka, on Saturday.

Satbir Singh (39th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (51st), Lalit Upadhyay (52nd) and Gurjant Singh (57th) were the scorers for India.

By virtue of this win, India not only topped the Super 4 stage with seven points, but also continued their domination over Pakistan.

It was India’s fourth win over Pakistan this year, having beaten them twice in the Hockey World League Semifinals in London and once in the pool stages here.

The defeat knocked Pakistan out of the final race and India will now play either Korea or Malaysia, who play later in the day, in the final.

Contrary to the result, the Indians were slow to get off the blocks, while Pakistan were the better side in terms of possession in the first two quarters.

Pakistan had three chances via penalty corners to take the lead in the first quarter, but wasted all. The Indians secured the first penalty corner in the final minute of the opening quarter, but Harmanpreet messed up the opportunity. – PTI