

Players of Mali (white) and Ghana in an action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Saturday. – UB Photos Players of Mali (white) and Ghana in an action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Saturday. – UB Photos

Mali came close to finding the target but Hadji Drame’s right footer from inside the box missed the right post by some margin in the sixth minute.

Abdoulaye Diaby’s 11th minute header from the centre of the box could only manage to find a Ghana defender in front of the goal. Drame provided the perfect elevation with a cross but Diaby couldn’t quite provide the direction.

Drame finally went on to break the deadlock in the 15th minute with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Having received a pass from Salam Jiddou, Drame made his way into the box before finding the top right corner of the net.

Mali continued with their repeated attempts on goal one after the other and Fode Konate’s right footed shot from the centre of the box was again blocked in the 27th minute.

Ghana’s celebrations were short lived as Ibrahim Sulley’s 40th minute goal was disallowed after a foul on Ibrahim Kane by Kudus Mohammed during the buildup.

With the second half kicking off, Ghana upped the ante although the failure to build inroads let them down.

Kudus Mohammed with a left footed shot from outside the box managed to find Mali custodian Youssouf Koita in the 47th minute. Koita managed to pull off a save despite some fumbling.

Djemoussa Traore made absolutely no mistake in taking advantage of a defence lapse in the 61st minute to make it 2-0. Traore’s right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range from the left flank found the top right corner.

Having received a penalty, Kudus Mohammed converted with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal in the 70th minute to make it 2-1.