The CCRCHAP stated 47,471 Chakmas and Hajongs as per 2011 Census cannot pose any threat to 1.4 million people of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chakmas and Hajongs are tribals, Tibeto-Mongloid race and Buddhists like many communities in the State and they come from the Chittagong Hill Tracts which was covered under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) of 1873, much before Sadiya and Balipara Frontier Tracts were brought under BERF.

It said, if any community poses threat to local tribals of Arunachal Pradesh, it is the other non-tribals who have increased from 36,614 persons in 1961 and increased to 3,84,435 persons in 2011, i.e., 1000 per cent increase!

That the State Government is politicising the miseries of the Chakmas & Hajongs stands manifestly exposed from the fact that neither the Tibetan refugees nor other non-tribals were discussed on the issue of so-called threats to the tribals of the State,” stated the CCRCHAP president.

The fact that the State Government has moved and adopted a resolution rejecting grant of citizenship to the Chakma & Hajong applicants shows that it is not implementing the September 2015 judgment of Supreme Court and deliberately creating obstacles to scandalise and lower the dignity of the apex court.

Under these circumstances, the CCRCHAP shall have “no option but bring these deliberate contemptuous acts to the notice of the apex court for appropriate redress,” stated Santosh Chakma, general secretary of CCRCHAP.

The Chakmas and Hajongs were settled in the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), present day Arunachal Pradesh under “Definite Plan of Rehabilitation” during 1964-1969. Subject to fulfillment of conditions under the Citizenship Act, any person coming to India can obtain citizenship by naturalisation and thousands of Hindu refugees from Pakistan have been conferred citizenship by the NDA Government during last three years. The Hindu refugees who came to Rajasthan from Pakistan as late as 2000 have also been given citizenship. The Chakmas and Hajongs are citizens of India but are being denied the same because of racial discrimination, they claimed.