Throughout Friday and today the steady rain and wind have plummeted the temperature in the State capital here forcing people indoors. The vehicular traffic on the streets was thin.

Normally on weekends the streets are clogged with traffic and many of these are from Assam who come to the State Capital for a weekend break. Shops also closed down early. The weather dampened the spirit of roadside hawkers selling fast food who does brisk business on Fridays and Saturdays mostly in the Police Bazaar area.

There were a few cases of trees being uprooted by the constant rain and wind. A large old tree was uprooted at the Catholic Cathedral at Dhankheti. However, nobody was injured.

In the morning there was an accident near Polo in which six people sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has been put on alert to tackle any emergency situations.