Being patriotic, fearing law of the land, respecting elders, having wisdom of life, knowing our rich traditions will build life in an individual’s behaviour and habits and that will ultimately build a vibrant society, he reminded.

“If we unite and understand to co-exist with one another we can change for the better and have a better future,” Rio added.

He observed that golden jubilee celebration is a time for reflecting on the 50 years of achievements and failures and also to retrospect and celebrate the achievements. It is also a time to take the challenges to inspire one another and move forward for a better future, he maintained.

Describing Diphupar as a miniature Nagaland, with composition of all 16 tribes and other ethnic tribes, he expressed pride on the fact that the village is focused on unity in diversity and promotion of Naga tradition.

He also lauded the Diphupar Naga Youth Organisation for committing themselves for the welfare and protection of Diphupar village and for taking initiatives in many fronts in Dimapur for the betterment of the society.

Asserting that the future belongs to the youth, he encouraged the Organisation to be a role model to change with positivity and to fight against negativity with the wisdom of the elders.

Rio also released the souvenir of DNYO and also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Monolith.