D Litt for gymnast Dipa Karmakar



AGARTALA, Oct 21 - Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar would be conferred with D Litt degree by National Institute of Technology, Agartala, at its 10th convocation to be held next month, its director said today.Two distinguished academicians – IIT Guwahati Director Dr Goutam Ghosh and Jadavpur University Professor Dr Biswajit Ghosh – would also be honoured with DSc degrees at the convocation. National Board of Accreditation chairman and former director of IIT-Delhi, Surendra Prasad, would grace the occasion as chief guest. – PTI