In this regard, the North Eastern Sector CRPF Inspector General, Prakash D laid a wreath and paid homage at the police memorial here.

Since Independence, 34,418 police personnel have sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the integrity and people of the country. In the past year alone (September 2016 to August 2017), 383 police personnel have laid down their lives, out which 49 were CRPFmen.

The BSF too observed the day and Sabu A Joseph, Deputy Inspector General, Meghalaya Frontier laid a wreath at War Memorial and paid homage to the martyrs here.

During the Commemoration Day parade, names of all martyrs of police and Central Armed Police Forces who sacrificed their life during the last one year were read out and two minutes silence was observed to pay homage to all martyrs.

In the past one year, 54 BSF personnel laid down their lives while performing duties in different parts of the country. Two Meghalaya State Police personnel also laid down their lives while performing their duties.

PTI adds: Mizoram today observed Police Commemoration Day with top officers paying tributes to 383 police personnel who laid down their lives while performing duties across the country between September 2016 and August 2017.

A ceremonial parade, organised on this occasion in Aizawl, was attended by State DGP Thianghlima Pachuau and other officers of the State police.

They also laid wreaths on a memorial stone, set up as a mark of respect to the martyred personnel, at the headquarters of first battalion of Mizoram Armed Police here.

In Bandardewa in Arunachal, the Day was observed here with top officers paying respect to 383 policemen, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the country in last one year.

DGP Sandeep Goel along with top ranking police officers, paid floral tributes to the 383 policemen who, sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country, by placing wreaths at the memorial at Bandardewa, about 30 km from Itanagar. Two police personnel from Arunachal Pradesh – constable Prodip Tayeng and Nada Umbing were killed during the last year.