

Manipur PWD Minister Th Biswajit presenting gifts to married women as part of Ningol Chakkouba festival celebration in Imphal on Saturday. – Correspondent

From early morning, married sisters and daughters visited their mothers’ places wearing their finest and bringing the best fruits and sweets for their families.

In return, they were presented gifts by their parents and brothers while the married sisters blessed their brothers for a long prosperous life. It was followed by grand feasts. All roads leading to the State’s capital here wore a deserted look during the festival on Saturday.

The festival is said to have its origin in around 4th century when Queen Laisana began the trend of inviting her brother Poireiton home for a feast.

Over the years civil society organsations had initiated Ningol Chakkouba wherein daughters of families belonging to different communities but married to Meitei community were invited for grant feasts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a new scheme ‘CMgi Laiyeng Shen’ (Chief Minister’s medical assistance) under the Minorities, other backward classes (MOBC) department for widows belonging to underprivileged sections.

Under the scheme each widow belonging to MOBC and Scheduled Castes (SCs) will receive an amount up to Rs 15,000 as reimbursement towards medical expenses every year.