Elaborating on the resolution, Chakravartty said that against the disowning of nationality by the Muslims, it was the Ahoms who held before mankind the enduring example of social assimilation and national unity after submerging themselves in the Assamese socio-cultural milieu and the great Indian nationhood.

He also spoke about the failure of the Bengali Hindus to assimilate themselves with the larger Assamese community and continuing to bask under the sunshine of Bengal’s culture and glory.

Welcoming the State’s new tourism policy, Chakravartty said that although not sufficiently endowed with architectural grandeur, Assam could build up itself as a tourism hub on the basis of her rich cultural endowments and the warmth of hospitality of the people.

Referring to the “irresponsible statement” of a legislator from a minority community, Chakravartty said that even after the partition of the country there were still bad elements who carried the germ of the two-nation theory of pre-partition days and were now out to vitiate the socio-cultural atmosphere, thus endangering national solidarity.

Baneswar Khound, member in charge of administration and coordination, in his report, mentioned the essay competition in the memory of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the former member in charge of administration and coordination. The subject of the competition is ‘Role of senior citizens in bringing about social transformation’.

Dr BR Bhuyan, Bimal Hazarika, Dr Devdas Bharali, Mahendra Bora, Durga Charan Bhagawati, Jatindra Nath Deka and Dr Pratap Sarma also took part in the discussion. The latest issue of the association mouthpiece edited by Hem Sarma was also released on the occasion.

Kanika Bardoloi spoke about irresponsible elements causing disturbance to elderly people by cracking fireworks throughout the night during Diwali.