|
2 shops gutted
ANN Service
JORABAT, Oct 21 - Two shops were burnt to ashes in a massive fire broke out at around 1.30 am last night in the 13th Mile area near Jorabat under the Sonapur police station. By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the two shops were reduced to ashes. One was a tyre repair shop and the other was a dhaba.
Police suspect that the incident took place due to a short circuit in one of these two shops.
When the fire broke out, Sahid Ali and Dulal Paul were sleeping in these two shops, but both of them luckily escaped.