Dainik Asam Award to Monalisa Saikia today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 21 - The Dainik Asam Literary Award 2016 will be presented to writer-novelist Monalisa Saikia at a function to be held at the Kanaklal Baruah Auditorium of the Assam State Museum tomorrow. Noted litterateur Dr Nagen Saikia will be present at the event as the chief guest. Editor of Gariyosi and distinguished writer Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora will preside over the function.