



“Apart from introduction of the walking zone, there will be provisions for spending leisure time for adults and children. If the move proves to be successful, we will continue doing it on Sundays and other important days like January 26, August 15 and October 2 as well. The idea is to make locals and tourists feel the beauty of the riverside,” Sarma told reporters here today.

“Government agencies including police and civil administration are working to make it a success. We also plan to introduce provisions for live music and food parks and others recreational facilities,” the Minister said.

The Guwahati Police has been entrusted with the responsibility of streamlining the flow of vehicular traffic. The PWD has been asked to improve the road condition. Vehicular movement will be allowed on the eight roads connecting to MG Road and visitors can park their vehicles on the old jail campus and the allotted areas nearby.

“The place will be developed in a phased manner in the days ahead,” added Sarma.