The award will be presented on November 12 by the president of Sarvodaya Trust at a public meeting to be held at the Sarania Ashram, Ulubari here.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a gamosa, a sarai, a chadar and a citation.

Champa Bora joined the gram sevika training programme under the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Assam Branch in the year 1955, at the inspiration of Amal Prova Das. She has been working relentlessly in the social sector, especially in the rural arena.