Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Oct 21 - The Amal Prova Das Sarvodaya Award for the year 2017 will be awarded to renowned social worker and retired supervisor of the Department of Social Welfare Champa Bora. Bora’s name for the award was finalised at the meeting of the celebration committee of the 106th birth anniversary of Amal Prova Das. Bora is a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave and Kasturba Gandhi.
The award will be presented on November 12 by the president of Sarvodaya Trust at a public meeting to be held at the Sarania Ashram, Ulubari here.
The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a gamosa, a sarai, a chadar and a citation.
Champa Bora joined the gram sevika training programme under the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Assam Branch in the year 1955, at the inspiration of Amal Prova Das. She has been working relentlessly in the social sector, especially in the rural arena.