Nepalese celebrate ‘Bhaitika’ to honour brother-sister bonding
ANN Service
JORABAT, Oct 21 - Like every year, along with the rest of the State, the Nepali people living here celebrated ‘Bhaitika’ with great enthusiasm. The day is regarded as the most special one as it honours the relationship and bonding between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters offer ‘tika’ on the forehead of their brothers and wish them happiness, long life and prosperity.
Photo: Jorabat ANN Service
Sisters even present gifts to their brothers and in return the brothers also present gifts in the form of money to their sisters.
According to Hindu myth, the occasion of ‘Bhaitika’ commemorates a legendary event in which a sister has won a boon from Yama, the God of Death, that her brother would not die until the mustard oil is dried.