ANN Service JORABAT, Oct 21 - As many as 18 vehicles hit the divider and crashed on NH-37 at Patarkuchi under Sonapur Police Station yesterday till 10 pm. Interestingly, most of the vehicles involved in the accidents were Maruti Swift Dzires, according to the police.Drivers of some of the ill-fated vehicles said that their brakes and steerings stopped working automatically, leading to collision with the dividers.
One of the ill-fated vehicles. – Photo: Jorabat ANN Service
It may be noted that once in the past also many vehicles had collided with the divider at the same spot. But there is no valid reason yet for the phenomenon.
Though there is a belief among people of the surrounding areas that some paranormal phenomenon is responsible for the mishaps at the spot, the police tend to explain that there have been some technical flaws in the construction of the road, due to which accidents occur there.