GUWAHATI, Oct 21 - In a bid to revive the glory of the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir and offer quality plays to the theatre lovers of Assam, the Kamrup Natya Samiti has once again started staging plays from today. As a part of the initiative, eminent playwright Late Mahendra Borthakur’s satire Swasthyashri was staged at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir auditorium this evening.
Bibi Borthakur being felicitated during the inauguration of the play Swasthyashri at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma
The event was inaugurated by former president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Birendranath Datta. Bibi Borthakur, widow of Late Mahendra Borthakur, was also present on the occasion. They were both felicitated with gamosa and cheleng chador.
President of Kamrup Natya Samiti Dhiren Baruah, in his speech, sought the help of common people to revive the glory of the Natya Mandir.
Rupjyoti Hazarika, secretary of the Samiti, was also present on the occasion. – Staff Reporter