

Bibi Borthakur being felicitated during the inauguration of the play Swasthyashri at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

The event was inaugurated by former president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Birendranath Datta. Bibi Borthakur, widow of Late Mahendra Borthakur, was also present on the occasion. They were both felicitated with gamosa and cheleng chador.

President of Kamrup Natya Samiti Dhiren Baruah, in his speech, sought the help of common people to revive the glory of the Natya Mandir.

Rupjyoti Hazarika, secretary of the Samiti, was also present on the occasion. – Staff Reporter