Jamil and the like people maintain this stand despite the fact that the Jamuna has still been wreaking havoc for millions of Bangladesh people. Jamil maintains that the Jamuna accounts for around 66 per cent of the water that flows through the rivers of Bangladesh. It is hence a major source of water for Bangladesh. Moreover, Bangladesh rivers are integral parts of the country’s delta system, he says.

If the rivers are made to lose their natural characters, Bangladesh will face the problem of sinking of its groundwater table and its wetland network will also suffer inestimably, thus jeopardising the livelihood options of the common people who are very much dependent on these natural systems, Jamil says.

This year, the Jamuna caused a record flood in Bangladesh. At Sirajganj in north Bangladesh, it recorded a flood level of 14.87 metres this year. In 1988, it recorded the highest flood level of 15.16 metres. The Brahmaputra had abandoned its original course in 1832 in Bangladesh and took to the course of the Jamuna and hence became known as the Jamuna. It has earned the sobriquet of the most unpredictable river for its behaviour.

Like the Brahmaputra in Assam, the river is flowing whimsically in Bangladesh too, and at places it has attained the width of around 15 km here. The river is regarded to be the fiercest of the Bangladesh rivers and it has been making several millions of the Bangladesh people distressed, even though it is the source of livelihood for almost all of these people.

Here it is pertinent to mention that around 155 million of the Bangladesh people are vulnerable to flood and this is around 95 per cent of the total Bangladesh population.

The Jamuna river system is one of the three major river systems of Bangladesh. The Jamuna and the old Brahmaputra, together with its tributary Teesta and a good number of small tributaries and distributaries, constitutes the largest floodplain of Bangladesh. Among the major Bangladesh rivers, the Jamuna is the most energetic.

The height of the slope through which the Brahmaputra (Jamuna) flows in Bangladesh is around seven metres lower than that of the slant it is flowing through in Assam. The river is a young one and it is flowing through an alluvial landmass. Because of the massive siltation carried out by the river in this part of its course, it has made its bed rise and hence it has attained the tendency to widen its route.