The FIR was forwarded to the Court as per procedure.

Sources informed that based on preliminary investigation, the case (8/2017) has been registered under IPC Sections 120 B, 468, 471, 406, 409 and 420, read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigators had conducted a series of searches in the office of the DIPR in connection with the scam related to misuse of funds in the name of publication/display of government advertisements during the erstwhile Congress regime.

Several officers and beneficiaries were also questioned in this connection.

It is alleged that advertising agencies were awarded publicity works under DIPR’s ‘Vision Assam Mission Assam’ campaign through unfair means and that Gogoi had awarded works to firms and individuals close to him.

The scam is believed to have taken place during the end of the third term of the Congress government. The total cost of the works allotted was over Rs 30 crore. However, as per allegation and primary findings, the lion’s share of the total amount was grossly misused.