The ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting)-Plus meeting on October 23 and 24 is expected to deliberate extensively on the situation in Afghanistan and Syria besides China’s growing military presence in the disputed South China Sea.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.

The two-day meeting will discuss ways to enhance defence and security cooperation among the member nations to effectively counter various transnational security challenges facing the region. She is likely to assert India’s position on the issues there.

The ADMM-plus is also likely to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation among the member countries.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in 2010. – PTI