



State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed media persons that the funds will be utilised as per the joint initiative for creating quality care infrastructure in the State and all the existing medical colleges will have a cancer care hospital.

The initiative will be under the aegis of the South East Asia Cancer Society, a collaborative programme by the State government and Tata Trust on cancer care.

As per the project, besides cancer care facilities in all the civil hospitals and medical colleges, a state-level cancer hospital will also be set up along with a research institute billed as the South Asia Cancer Research Institute.

The envisaged three-tier cancer care grid would need a total of Rs 1,400 crore, the minister said. He further informed that a plot of three acre land has already been allotted to each of the hospitals by the State government.

The Tata Trust will provide the State government the technology support in the initiative.

“We have invited Ratan Tata to lay the foundation stone of the project,” Sarma said, stating that at least 30,000 new cancer patients are registered every year in the State and more than 80,000 cancer patients are seeking for hospitals every year.

“In Assam, we need to facilitate treatment for these 80,000 patients. We need five 200-bed cancer hospitals. We are lagging far behind. We need 528 surgery beds but we have just 128 such beds,” Sarma pointed out.