Spl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, Oct 21 - India today announced the much-awaited visit by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to Dhaka on October 22-23. The visit is at the invitation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.During the visit, Swaraj and her Bangladeshi counterpart will co-chair the 4th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission.
She is expected to meet the Bangladeshi leadership and interact with representatives of leading Bangladeshi think tanks, chambers of commerce and industry and cultural organisations, sources here said.
This is the second visit of Swaraj to Bangladesh. The visit is expected to afford an opportunity for review of the bilateral ties between the two countries, said sources.