Sources revealed that following pressure from the Naga civil society, six more rebel groups have joined the peace process and the first round of talks between the leaders of the outfits and the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, RN Ravi was held recently. In the first round of talks, Ravi had asked the leaders of the rebel groups to form a coordination committee and place their demands jointly. The outfits have already formed the coordination committee to give a list of their common demands and the second round of talks are scheduled to be held in Nagaland on October 23.

In the second round of talks, the rebel groups are expected to submit their list of demands so that the Government of India can thoroughly examine the demands and incorporate the acceptable ones while signing a comprehensive accord with all the Naga groups, including the NSCN(I-M). The coordination committee will also be briefed in detail about the progress of talks made with the NSCN(I-M).

Sources said the six rebel groups have been told categorically that there would be no change of the territorial boundary of the neighbouring states and they would have to find solution of their issues within Nagaland.

Clarifying the government stand on an “inclusive solution”, sources said that holding of talks with different organisations would only complicate matters and delay the solution of the problems. Moreover, signing separate agreements with different groups would not be helpful for anyone and that is why, the government is keen on bringing all the stakeholders on board.

Replying to a question on whether the NSCN(K) would also join the peace process, sources said that the Naga civil society has been putting pressure on the outfit to join the peace process. But it is up to the NSCN(K) leadership to take the decision. According to information available with the Indian security forces, the NSCN(K) is under pressure from the Chinese agencies and that is why the outfit has not been able to rejoin the peace process. “But if the NSCN(K) does not join the peace talks, they will be left out of the process,” sources said.