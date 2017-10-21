STAFF Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 20 - A manager of a bought-leaf tea factory on the Cinnamara Baghdhara outskirts here was reportedly shot at by an unidentified gunman last night.A police source said that Mulchand Prajapat (53), who was at his factory office (Bohniman Tea Private Limited) was fired upon by a helmet-wearing youth who came on a motorbike at around 9.30 pm.
The source said that the youth after entering Prajapat's office chamber allegedly demanded all the cash he had in his possession.
As he (Prajapat) reportedly stood up from his chair to fulfill the demand, the assailant got ‘annoyed’ and took out the pistol and fired a single shot at the manager.
Prajapat, who sustained a bullet injury on his waist, was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital last night and today he was shifted to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.
Doctors attending on him here said he was out of danger. The source said that an empty cartridge of a .32 pistol has been recovered from the site of the incident.
Police have picked up the night chowkidar of the factory, Biplab Saikia, for questioning and was examining the CCTV footage.
The owner of the factory Sunil Buccha said that he has not received any extortion demand.