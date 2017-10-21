The source said that the youth after entering Prajapat's office chamber allegedly demanded all the cash he had in his possession.

As he (Prajapat) reportedly stood up from his chair to fulfill the demand, the assailant got ‘annoyed’ and took out the pistol and fired a single shot at the manager.

Prajapat, who sustained a bullet injury on his waist, was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital last night and today he was shifted to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

Doctors attending on him here said he was out of danger. The source said that an empty cartridge of a .32 pistol has been recovered from the site of the incident.

Police have picked up the night chowkidar of the factory, Biplab Saikia, for questioning and was examining the CCTV footage.

The owner of the factory Sunil Buccha said that he has not received any extortion demand.