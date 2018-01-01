Special campaign with booth level agents of political parties for receiving claims and objections would be carried out on October 22 and November 5 and disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 15 of the current year. Updating of data base, merging of photograph, updating the control tables and preparation and printing of supplementary list will be completed on or before December 22 and the Final Photo Electoral Roll will be published on January 12, 2018. If with reference to the above said qualifying date, there be any claim for the inclusion of a name on the roll or any objection to the inclusion of the name or any objection to the particulars in any entry, it should be lodged in Form 6, 7 or 8 as may be appropriate to the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) or to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or to the Designated Officers (DOs) at every polling station.

Apart from this, the Election Commission of India with the aim to provide single window services to the electors, has inaugurated the National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) from FCI website www.eci.nic.in where a user can assess various services such as access the electoral list, apply for voter id card, apply online for correction in voter's card etc.

For better assistance of the public, 279 polling stations have been notified by Election Commission of India along with 279 BLOs and 20 Assistant Electoral Officers been appointed against each polling station and the BLOs and AEROs have already been imparted training for the purpose. All the forms will be available free of cost at the residence or office of these designated officials. This was stated in a press note signed by Dhemaji DC-cum District Election Officer, Dhemaji.