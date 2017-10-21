|
Meet held on Namami Barak fest at Karimganj
ANN Service
BADARPUR, Oct 20 - A meeting of the seminar-cum-souvenir subcommittee for the ensuing Namami Barak Festival-2017 was held at Karimganj recently. The meeting held under the presidentship of Karimganj District Development Commissioner NK SK Singh, decided the subject matter of the seminar as – ‘Karimganj Jelar Samajik-O’-Sanskritic Prekhhapat, Atit-O’-Bhabishyat.’ Besides, nominating ADC Dhrubajyoti Dev as the convenor, a 21-member committee was also formed for smooth organisation of the seminar.
Meanwhile, Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukder has issued a notification regarding the formation of 13 subcommittees in the entire Karimganj district for the ensuing Namami Barak Festival.
It is to be mentioned here that according to government instructions, Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukder and Karimganj District Development Commissioner NK SK Singh have been given complete charge as president and secretary respectively in the Principal Committee of Barak Namami Festival celebrations.