Meanwhile, Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukder has issued a notification regarding the formation of 13 subcommittees in the entire Karimganj district for the ensuing Namami Barak Festival.

It is to be mentioned here that according to government instructions, Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukder and Karimganj District Development Commissioner NK SK Singh have been given complete charge as president and secretary respectively in the Principal Committee of Barak Namami Festival celebrations.