BSF constable attacked by cattle smugglers

Correspondent

DHUBRI, Oct 20 - A BSF constable of 98 battalion was recently attacked by cow smugglers at Jhaukuti, near Golakganj in Dhubri district. According to BSF sources, head constable Ram Charan Singh was attacked by a group of cow smugglers when he was patrolling near the border villages at Char Jhaukuti area which is situated at West Bengal but attached to Dhubri district. Prashant Chauhan, deputy commandant, sector headquarter said, Singh was patrolling in the area in a bicycle when a group of 20 people attacked him. He was seriously injured and was rushed to the Agomoni Hospital but was later shifted to Coochbehar for better medical treatment.