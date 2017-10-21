The memorial function started with the ceremonial invocation by Pu Athong Lienthang, the current advisor of Kuki Inpi, India, and former elected member of NC Hills Autonomous District Council.

The centenary commemoration function was organised to give due honour and recognition to the supreme sacrifice of the Kuki Chiefs in the freedom struggle and to pay tribute to these unsung war heroes who had fearlessly and valiantly fought the then mightiest colonial power of the time, the British Empire. The programme was attended by Kukis residing in the upper Assam and delegates of the KIA from Dima Hasao district led by its president and secretary. Besides, people from the state of Manipur, Nagaland and also a few other leaders from Karbi Anglong district of Assam and some local citizens attended the day long programme, the release said.

Addressing the gathering in his welcome address Dr Lamkholal Doungel, chairman of the Centenary Commemoration Committee and moderator of the programme underlined the significance of the day and said that it was a privilege to be a witness to this great historical event, the completion of hundred years of their forefathers’ struggle for freedom. “It is a unique opportunity to pay our deepest and sincere tribute to all our unsung heroes who fearlessly and valiantly had fought the then most influential colonial power of the world,” said Doungel.

The Commemorative Centenary Stone was unveiled by Pu Dr T Haolai, president of the Kuki Inpi Assam. Dr Haolai expressed his deep satisfaction and happiness to personally come and unveiled the commemorative stone on this very auspicious and historic occasion and see for himself the place where their forefathers were exiled here hundred years before.

Speaking on the occasion, Athong Lienthang, the advisor of the Kuki Inpi India and seasoned politician of NC Hills lamented over the present plight of the Kuki people despite being a great tribes and nation. “I am truly thankful to the Government of Assam for donating four bighas of land in honour of our Kuki freedom fighters. But it is also unfortunate that this four bighas of land is the only geographical land area given to the Kukis who fought the British for almost three consecutive years for freedom and independence even after one hundred years,” he said.

Lamhao Doungel, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cheraidao district who was a distinguished guest on the occasion expressed his happiness and said that “in this historic occasion all must pledge to work hard together and fight a war against divisive forces and shun violence.” The Superintendent of Police of Sadiya Sub-Division, Prakanta Changmai also graced the occasion. As a part of condolence ceremony one minute silence was observed and prayer was offered by Kaihao Haolai.

The other distinguished speakers on the occasion were Thanglun Changsan, Tongthang Touthang, Liengin Singson, Imradul Islam and J Haokip. Earlier on the occasion L Changsan, Secretary, KIA, while speaking on the significance of the centenary celebration read out the memorandum written to the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal which was later submitted to the SDO, Sadiya B Phukan. The memorandum humbly prayed for recognition of the sacrifice made by the Kukis who bravely fought the British for freedom in the Kuki Rebellion-1917-19, the release added.