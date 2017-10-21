Referring to Assamese literature, Dr Bora was optimistic that it will touch the standards of global literature. He added that the language of Assamese poems should be the language of conversation of the common people. Otherwise, the Assamese poems would be isolated from the readers, he said.

Speaking in the meeting, Pramod Kalita, secretary of Asom Prakashan Parishad said that the condition of Asom Prakashan Parishad is getting better since the last one year. The meeting presided over by Dr Bipin Ch Kalita, vice-president of Nalbari Zila Sahitya Sabha was addressed among others by Dambarudhar Talukdar, Gobinda Ch Kalita and Narendra Mazumdar. The programme was conducted by social worker Naren Das. The poets meet conducted by Nilim Kumar was participated by nearly 30 poets. The programme was organised by Balitara Sakha Sahitya.