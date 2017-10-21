Correspondent
NALBARI, Oct 20 - The president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora said that the Government should protect the public institutions which have been contributing to the nation. Addressing a programme, ‘Kabitar Edin’ organised by the Asom Prakashan Parishad in collaboration with the Nalbari district centenary celebration committee of Asam Sahitya Sabha at Balitara in Nalbari district recently, Dr Bora said that the Asom Prakashan Parishad has been playing a vital role in publishing valuable books on literature and culture since its inception during the chief ministership of Bimala Prasad Chaliha. The Sabha chief alleged that the Parishad was working properly when they took the Asam Sahitya Sabha into confidence and faced problems when it ignored the Sabha.
Referring to Assamese literature, Dr Bora was optimistic that it will touch the standards of global literature. He added that the language of Assamese poems should be the language of conversation of the common people. Otherwise, the Assamese poems would be isolated from the readers, he said.
Speaking in the meeting, Pramod Kalita, secretary of Asom Prakashan Parishad said that the condition of Asom Prakashan Parishad is getting better since the last one year. The meeting presided over by Dr Bipin Ch Kalita, vice-president of Nalbari Zila Sahitya Sabha was addressed among others by Dambarudhar Talukdar, Gobinda Ch Kalita and Narendra Mazumdar. The programme was conducted by social worker Naren Das. The poets meet conducted by Nilim Kumar was participated by nearly 30 poets. The programme was organised by Balitara Sakha Sahitya.