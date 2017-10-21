A 350-metre long drain on both sides of the road making a total of 700 metres at Nagaon, 400 metres on both sides making a total of 800 in both Baniakuchi and Belbari and 1100 metres on both sides that is 2200 at Sarthebari has been proposed. Works at Nagaon, Belbari and Baniakuchi have begun and it will commence very soon at Sarthebari also.

Though the proposal undertaken by the PWD is very much necessary and has been welcomed by the people at large, a significant loophole in this costly estimate is going to make it futile. The drains to be constructed at Baniyakuchi will stretch from Baniakuchi Bazar to 400 metres towards the west. It will end in a thickly populated area at the entrance of the houses of two families on both sides of the road.

The main purpose of these drains constructed in busy market areas, is to dispose waste and free these congested areas from waterlogging. But a drain ending at an entrance or a threshold of an individual residence will not serve the purpose as there is every possibility that the affected persons may create obstructions. Even if they don’t create any such obstruction, there is no wide open wetland which will take in the garbage.

It is seen that if the drain at Baniakuchi is extended by a half or a little more than that of the present estimate, it will reach a natural canal connecting Kapala Beel on the one hand and Alpa Ganga on the other. Similar cases can be seen regarding drains under construction at Belbari and Nagaon also, where a little extension will make the drains reach the flowing canals.

It would have been reasonable on the part of the PWD to revisit the estimate and include the extension which is likely to cost another Rs 80 lakh or so. But if these minor rectifications are not considered, the very purpose of this massive expenditure will be defeated and whole scheme will be a futile one and the money spent on it will be a wastage. The people of these area hope that experts of the department will comprehend the ground reality and reconsider the estimate before it is too late.