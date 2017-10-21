Correspondent
KALAIGAON, Oct 20 - Security forces successfully rescued a minor girl from traffickers near Tangla on October 18.Jawans of 37 Bn SSB, stationed at Nonaikhuti near India-Bhutan border villages in Udalguri district in association with Assam Police personnel of Tangla, rescued the minor girl in the nick of time before the traffickers could board the New Delhi-bound train from Tangla railway station on October 18 evening.
Three local agents of the trafficking gang, namely, Rajesh Kunjur, Vinod Chouhan and Manik Kachari, who were escorting the girl to New Delhi, were apprehended. All the apprehended local youths are in their late 20s. A case (No.140/17/ US 370 (4)IPC) has been registered and all the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.
It needs to be mentioned here that illegal trafficking of girls and women has been posing a big challenge to the district administration since long back.
Taking advantage of backwardness, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment among village people, notorious trafficker gangs operating from New Delhi, Haryana, Kolkata etc., have lured a number of local agents in the district to the illicit trade under the very nose of the police and administration.
The role of political parties including the ruling BPF has been decried by people of the district. The trafficking of girls, women and children goes unabated because of lack of awareness among villagers and failure of the government to create job prospects or alternative livelihood for the people.