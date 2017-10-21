Three local agents of the trafficking gang, namely, Rajesh Kunjur, Vinod Chouhan and Manik Kachari, who were escorting the girl to New Delhi, were apprehended. All the apprehended local youths are in their late 20s. A case (No.140/17/ US 370 (4)IPC) has been registered and all the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

It needs to be mentioned here that illegal trafficking of girls and women has been posing a big challenge to the district administration since long back.

Taking advantage of backwardness, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment among village people, notorious trafficker gangs operating from New Delhi, Haryana, Kolkata etc., have lured a number of local agents in the district to the illicit trade under the very nose of the police and administration.

The role of political parties including the ruling BPF has been decried by people of the district. The trafficking of girls, women and children goes unabated because of lack of awareness among villagers and failure of the government to create job prospects or alternative livelihood for the people.