Record revenue collection by North Kamrup Forest Division

ANN Service

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Oct 20 - The revenue collection by the North Kamrup (NK) division forest office in the year 2016-2017 from different sources has created a record in the division. In the year, after Bankim Sarma joined as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in August 2016, the division has been able to collect Rs 9,77,77,901 as revenue which has broken all past records of revenue collection in the division. In 2015-2016, the revenue collection was Rs 8,15,18,790; in 2014-2015 this amount was Rs 4,14,49000; in 2013-2014, it was Rs 1,32,48000; in 2012-2013 the revenue was Rs 1,67,65000 and in 2011-2012 the division had collected Rs 1,54,90000 as revenue. Similarly, the division has been able to collect nearly Rs 3 crore during 2017-2018 (from April to August) as revenue. The increase per cent of revenue collection in 2016-2017 year was 20 (per cent) against the 2015-2016. The number of offences reported in 2015-2016 was 167 while in 2016-2017, it was 243, the increase per cent being 45.5. Royalty and fines realised was Rs 34,21,345 in 2015-2016 while in 2016-2017 it was Rs 42,96,648, increase per cent being 25.6. The number of vehicles seized in 2015-2016 was 118 and in 2016-2017, it was 219; timber seized in 2015-2016 was 22.939 cubic metres while in 2016-2017 it was 99.744 cubic metres. In 2015-2016, no persons involved in illegal activities in the division was arrested but in 2016-2017 the division had arrested 11 persons for illegal activities in the forest area. In 2015-2016, the division had seized /dismantled 42 bench sawmills but in 2016-2017, the division was able to seize 83 bench sawmills from it’s territory.