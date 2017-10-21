|
Chief Minister assures to upgrade infrastructural facilities of AMCH
GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today undertook a visit to Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh and inspected its various wards and vowed to upgrade the hospital with state of the art technologies to ensure better treatment to the patients, a press release stated. He took stock of the paediatric ward, post-natal ward, obstetrics and gynaecology department, radio therapy, ICU for the infants, mother and child care room and held a meeting with the heads of all the departments and the administrative staff and assured all help from the government to make the hospital a state of the art institution. He also inspected the construction of a new building and boy’s hostel.
He said that AMCH the oldest in the State would get a facelift as the State Government would take several steps for infrastructural development of the hospital. He however, stressed on cleanliness and a well coordinated network of drainage system in the hospital and assured the hospital authority to take steps to address all the shortcomings.
Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr HK Goswami spoke about the upgradation work of the medical college. The Chief Minister also asked the Additional Chief Secretary Alak Kumar to ensure quality construction of buildings and roads that connect different departments of the hospital.