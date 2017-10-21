The team started their journey from here on September 25 and initiated their expedition from Jagatsukh at Himachal Pradesh on September 29.

Mt Deo Tibba is one of the technical peaks of Indian Himalayan range. In this season under the leadership of Tarun Saikia, another group of 6 members have summited the peak Mt Manirang (6593 mtr) on September 20.

This was the first successful Government sponsored expedition organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare under State government’s Assam Mountaineering and Adventure Institute, a release said.